49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday.

Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.

Coleman played a big role in last Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers, scoring two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) behind starter Jeff Wilson Jr.

Described as "Mr. Reliable" by Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers' QB raved about Coleman's ability to make plays for the team's offense:

He’s just Mr. Reliable. He really is. He’s one of those guys that you know where he’s going to be. You know he’s going to do the right thing. Whenever you have a guy like that, as a quarterback, you can put that ball up and trust him. It’s fun.

Coleman is in his second stint with SF after playing for the Jets last year.