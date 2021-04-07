The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly signed backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld to a one-year deal.

A blockbuster draft-order trade in late March saw the 49ers jump up into the top five, taking the Miami Dolphins’ No. 3 overall pick. This move clearly indicates a desire to select a QB from this year’s talented draft class.

With Jimmy Garoppolo set to return and a highly-touted quarterback prospect soon joining the roster, Sudfeld will likely claim third-string duties in 2021.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport broke the reported deal on Twitter.

The #49ers have signed QB Nate Sudfeld, formerly of the #Eagles, to a one-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2021

Selected by Washington in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Sudfeld never saw the field during his rookie season. The following year in 2017, the former Indiana QB was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles. Through three seasons in Philly (2017-18, 2020), Sudfeld played in just four NFL games. His most recent and most notable playing time came in the final game of the Eagles’ 2020 regular season when he took over for a benched Jalen Hurts — losing the game and costing Philadelphia a playoff berth.

Trading Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts and picking up backup quarterback Joe Flacco, the Eagles dropped Sudfeld earlier this offseason.

With Garoppolo and Sudfeld now making up the 49ers’ quarterback room, the highly-anticipate No. 3 pick will likely be the final piece to complete the QB depth chart.