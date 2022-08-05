49ers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers cemented their receiving corps this week by signing all-world playmaker Deebo Samuel to a long-term deal. But they're apparently still looking to add more receivers to the room.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead to a deal. Snead spent the 2021 season split between the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Last year Snead played in just nine games and finished with four receptions for 38 yards. Prior to last year, he played three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens.

But Snead really made a name for himself in his first three NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints. His first two seasons were particularly good.

After going undrafted out of Ball State in 2014, Willie Snead bounced around the league before he caught on with the Saints in 2015, where he made an immediate impact in his first season.

Snead had 69 receptions for 984 yards and three touchdowns that season. The following year he had 72 receptions for 895 yards and four touchdowns.

Unfortunately, injuries preceded a drop in production for Snead, turning him from a reliable second or third option to one who will be lucky to get three targets per game.

But perhaps the 49ers will give Snead the attempt at making a comeback that the Panthers and Raiders couldn't.