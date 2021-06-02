49ers Have Reportedly Signed New Tight End

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly signed veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt.

After Pruitt worked out with the team on Wednesday, the TE’s agency announced the signing. No details of the contract have been released.

Pruitt was selected with a fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft by the Minnesota Vikings. From there, he bounced around to Chicago, Houston and finally Tennessee, where he started 15 games. Over the past three seasons with the Titans, the 29-year-old TE logged 241 yards and four touchdowns.

The 49ers’ roster currently features one of the NFL’s top tight end options in George Kittle. While the talent at the top of the depth chart is certainly there, a glaring lack of tight end depth was exposed in 2019 and 2020. Missing a combined 10 games over the past two seasons, Kittle’s absence has emphasized the need for solid No. 2 and No. 3 options.

With Kittle out, third-year backup Ross Dwelley got TE1 starts in 2019-20. With Pruitt now joining the roster, these two will be in competition for primary backup reps in 2021. Rising second-year tight end Charlie Woerner will round out the depth chart in the No. 4 position.

San Francisco also brought in veteran TE Delanie Walker for a workout on Wednesday. No deal involving the three-time Pro Bowler has been reported yet.