49ers Reportedly Signing Former Ravens Defensive Back

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly adding a notable name to their secondary.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing former Ravens defensive back Tony Jefferson.

Jefferson, 29, last played in the NFL in 2019. The former Oklahoma Sooners defensive back suffered a torn ACL in October of that season. He was released by the Ravens in February 2020 and did not play last season.

Now, he’s reportedly making a comeback.

According to Schefter, Jefferson is signing with the 49ers.

“Former Ravens’ safety Tony Jefferson, who hasn’t played since he tore his ACL in 2019, is coming back and signing with the San Francisco 49ers, per source,” he reported on Monday morning.

Jefferson was an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2013. He signed with the Cardinals, who he played for through the 2016 season. Jefferson then played for the Ravens from 2017-19.

The defensive back has 431 career tackles, four interceptions and eight forced fumbles over the course of his career.

If healthy, Jefferson could be an impact addition to the 49ers secondary heading into the 2021 regular season.