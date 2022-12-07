49ers Reveal If It's Possible Jimmy Garoppolo Could Return

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 24: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers scrambles with the ball during their NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo may have gotten encouraging news on his foot in recent days, but the 49ers aren't exactly holding out hope that he'll be there for them come playoff time.

Asked about the potential of Jimmy G's return this season, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted: “There's that way outside chance late in the playoffs. But it's just an outside chance. We're not real optimistic about that.”

It was initially feared that Garoppolo suffered a Lisfranc injury that would require season-ending surgery, but if rehab goes well sources close to the situation say he could be back in seven to eight weeks.

That would put the veteran QB in line to return for the NFC Championship Game or possibly the divisional round depending on how quickly the foot heals.

It would also require the 49ers advancing that far with Brock Purdy behind center. So there are definitely a number of boxes that would still need to be checked.