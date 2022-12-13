49ers Reveal When Deebo Samuel Should Return To Play

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers avoided the worst-case scenario with star wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

It looked like Samuel was going to be out for the rest of the season after he was carted off the field on Sunday, but the injury wasn't as bad as originally feared. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Samuel is expected to return in "three-ish" weeks.

Samuel is currently dealing with a sprained MCL in his left knee and a sprained ankle in his left ankle.

With that timeline, it's likely that he'll be back before the regular season ends on Jan. 8.

Samuel has been electric in both the receiving and running game this season. He's already racked up 54 receptions for 612 yards and two touchdowns in the receiving game and he's added 41 rushes for 228 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The 49ers will look to keep the fort down until Samuel is ready to rock again. Their first game without him will be this Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks as they try and clinch the NFC West.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.