49ers Rookie RB Trey Sermon Gets Crushing Injury News

The San Francisco 49ers third round pick at running back is headed to the injured reserve.

On Saturday the team announced rookie Trey Sermon is being placed on the IR with an ankle injury.

Marcell Harris (concussion) has been downgraded to out and Trey Sermon has been placed on the Injured Reserve List. More moves ahead of #SFvsSEA 👇 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 4, 2021

Sermon was knocked out of the Niners Week 12 game against the Vikings on Sunday. The 6-foot, 215-pound RB was carted off with what head coach Kyle Shanahan called “a bad ankle sprain.”

Many thought Sermon would be an immediate candidate for the IR following the game and that’s just what happened. The rookie out of Ohio State will now be sidelined for at least the next three weeks.

Sermon hasn’t really seen too many offensive snaps for the 49ers this season. In nine games, the 22-year-old back has just 41 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown. He’s also caught three balls for 26 yards.

The 49ers have promoted LB Tyrell Adams from the practice squad (permanent). SF has also activated LB Justin March and WR River Cracraft from the practice squad just for Sunday's game. All these linebacker moves are to insulate a room filled with injuries. Trey Sermon to IR — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 4, 2021

Other Niners roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game include: linebacker Marcel Harris downgraded to “out,” LB Tyrell Adams promoted to the active roster and two more players are activated from the practice squad. Those activations are receiver River Cracraft and LB Justin March.

6-5 San Francisco will try to get a much needed win in Seattle this weekend. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are in the midst of a three game losing streak. Seattle’s offense has scored just 30 points over the last three contests.