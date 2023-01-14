Look: Bad Weather Forecasted For NFL Playoff Game Today

In just a few hours, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in the third matchup between the two teams this season.

This game, however, will be a bit more important than the first two. A spot in the divisional round is on the line as both teams fight to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive.

In the days leading up to the game, fans have been glued to the weather forecast. Heavy rain and gusty wind has been in the forecast for days and it hasn't changed much.

Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell posted an update last night saying heavy rain was pelting the area.

NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche also posted a video showing the current weather conditions and a tarped field.

Earlier Saturday morning, the Santa Clara Police announced the flyover for today's game has been cancelled due to weather.

San Francisco and Seattle kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX.