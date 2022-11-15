49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win.

Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.

It didn't take long for the 49ers to find his replacement. According to a report from NFL reporter Ari Meirov, the 49ers signed veteran quarterback Jacob Eason.

He'll take Benkert's place on the practice squad.

The 49ers have more on Eason:

Eason (6-6, 230) was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over his three-year career with the Colts (2020-21), Seattle Seahawks (2021) and Carolina Panthers (2022), he has appeared in two games and completed five of 10 attempts for 84 yards. Eason was released by the Panthers on November 7, 2022.

We'll have to wait and see what kind of impact he can have on the 49ers.