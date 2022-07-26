49ers Signing Robert Nkemdiche: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have signed former first-round defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, general manager John Lynch announced on Tuesday.

Nkemdiche, who most recently suited up for the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, was one of three free-agent defensive linemen to work out with the team ahead of this year's training camp.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Watch him go out and have six sacks because the 49ers," one fan wrote.

"With their track record with D linemen, I wouldn’t be surprised if he somehow resurrects his career," another added.

"Really liked him outta the draft, hope he turns it around!" another said.

Through nine games with the Seahawks in 2021, Nkemdiche logged 15 total tackles, one QB hits and zero sacks. The former Ole Miss star was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 draft, but injury issues have severely limited his professional career.

His best NFL season came in his third year with the Cardinals, notching 4.5 sacks, 32 tackles and nine tackles for loss through 10 games and six starts.

The 27-year-old DL will look to get his NFL career back on track this coming season.