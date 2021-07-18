49ers Star Has Brutally Honest Comment On Matthew Stafford

Few NFL teams, if any, are getting more hype heading into the 2021 regular season than the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFC West franchise made arguably the biggest trade of the offseason, acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. The Rams are now seen by many as a Super Bowl favorite.

One 49ers player isn’t buying the hype, though.

San Francisco defensive back Jimmie Ward had some brutally honest thoughts on Stafford in a recent interview with Grant Cohn of SI.com.

“I like Stafford, but they still will have the same players that he’ll be throwing the ball to,” Ward told Grant Cohn of SI.com. “He’s the same quarterback who was on the Detroit Lions and they still didn’t go to the playoffs, and they had Megatron [Calvin Johnson]. What was the problem over there in Detroit? Are you going to blame the city? What was the problem? Was it the money? If they city didn’t have enough money to bring players over there, why even have an NFL team? That’s a big question mark.

“They went and traded Jared Goff, who went to the playoffs several times and went to the Super Bowl. Yeah, he lost. He went to the Super Bowl, though. I’ve yet to see that with Matt Stafford. And I’m saying, he’s still great. I believe he’s a top 10 quarterback, maybe top 5. I don’t know. We’ll see. I’m just going off of what I see. And I see Jared Goff got those boys to the Super Bowl.”

Those aren’t unfair comments. Stafford did not have a lot of postseason success in Detroit and there were a couple of pretty talented rosters. However, his situation in Los Angeles should be a pretty big upgrade.

It will be fun to watch, that is for sure.