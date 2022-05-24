49ers Star Could Reportedly Still Decide To Retire

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Detail view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during the NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 23-20. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

One of the San Francisco 49ers' best offensive linemen still hasn't reported to OTAs. 4

49ers center Alex Mack still remains unsure about his playing career and hasn't made a decision heading into next season per Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.

Mack played his first season in San Francisco in 2021 and started in all 17 games at center. He also has two years left on his contract, so the 49ers are hoping that he's able to finish his career with them.

Before Mack was with the 49ers, he spent five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

He was originally drafted by the Browns with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

The 49ers will likely want a decision as soon as possible since training camp is only a couple of months away.