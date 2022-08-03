49ers Star Has Telling Comment About QB Trey Lance

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Trent Williams is excited for Trey Lance to be the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback going forward.

The team is handing over the keys to Lance after head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed during a press conference that they'd be moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo.

It should've come as no surprise to anyone around the sport, especially after the 49ers took Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Williams spoke to NFL Network on Tuesday and said that Lance is doing a great job commanding the huddle.

“He’s given everybody confidence,” Williams said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “He’s giving everybody confidence in his ability and his poise, the way he commands the huddle.”

Lance played sparingly last season when Garoppolo was banged up. He appeared in six games and finished with 603 yards through the air, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The 49ers will look to take another step next season after they got to the NFC Championship Game in 2021-22.