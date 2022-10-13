49ers Star Nick Bosa Not Spotted At Thursday's Practice

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The fact that the San Francisco 49ers are first in the NFC West amid the injuries they've had is nothing short of amazing. But they may have to keep winning without their best defender based on his recent practice participation - or lack thereof.

49ers Pro Bowl pass rusher Nick Bosa was not on the practice field with the rest of the team on Thursday. He has been battling a groin injury that he suffered against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The injury to Bosa could hardly come at a worse time. Bosa currently leads the NFL in sacks with 6.0 and already had 16 QB hits in his first four games.

The two-time Pro Bowler is a big reason that the 49ers boast the No. 1 defense in the NFL, allowing just 61 points and five touchdowns through the first five games.

Few NFL teams have been as ravaged by injuries as the San Francisco 49ers this season. They lost their starting quarterback Trey Lance for the year, star tight end George Kittle for two games, top running back Elijah Mitchell for the year and have already been forced to change eight starters from Week 1.

Losing Nick Bosa for any significant period of time would be a major blow to the 49ers as they try to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive.

