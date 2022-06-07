49ers Star Reacts To Aaron Donald Coming Back

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Offensive lineman hearts around the NFC West sank when the news of Aaron Donald's return broke earlier this week.

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tackle Trent Williams isn't looking forward to another year of blocking one of the toughest covers in NFL history.

“I wish he would have retired,” Williams said with a laugh, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Last week, Donald said he would be "at peace" with retiring if he and the Los Angeles Rams were unable to come to a new contract agreement ahead of the 2022 season. On Monday, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year signed a massive, three-year, $95 million restructure.

"He deserved a contract. We all know what he can do. I don’t know him on a personal level but I like competing against him. Brings out the best in all of us," Williams added.

Williams and Donald are two of the best players at their respective positions. NFL fans will have the treat of watching these NFC West rivals compete at least twice a year once again in 2022.