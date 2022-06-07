49ers Star Reacts To The Deebo Samuel Situation

Despite heavy speculation that he might hold out this offseason, San Francisco star Deebo Samuel reported to the first day of 49ers mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

All-Pro tackle Trent Williams, who's "spoken a lot" with the star wide receiver this offseason, shared his thoughts on Deebo's arrival.

Samuel reportedly requested a trade away from the San Francisco organization earlier this offseason. Despite his apparent desire to get away from the team that drafted him back in 2019, the 49ers front office has been adamant that they have no intention to trade him.

Samuel had a breakout season in 2021, reeling in 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns through the air, and rushing for 365 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. His role as a versatile offensive weapon made him one of the most prolific players in the league.

While Samuel did report for today's mandatory minicamp, he didn't participate in team practice. His presence at the minicamp prevents him from incurring fines for skipping out on the mandatory event.

"This is his business, this is his dream, this is his career, I'm definitely not the one to overstep," Williams added, per ESPN. "I try to offer advice if he asks me for some, which he has and we've had good, quality talks and I think that he's grabbing the situation by the horns now and showing how mature he is by showing up, and I think that goes a long way."