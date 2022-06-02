49ers Star Takes Pay Cut Amid Retirement Speculation

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers center Alex Mach has yet to decide whether he'll return for a 14th NFL season. A contract restructuring could foreshadow his choice.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the 49ers have created extra cap space by dropping Mack's 2022 base salary from $5 million to $1.12 million. He also agreed to decrease his 2023 salary from $3.35 million to $1.165 million.

As noted by Mike Garafolo, the 49ers converted Mack's guaranteed $500,000 into a roster bonus he'll receive this month. Garafolo perceives this "a parting gift" from the organization, as Mack previously would not gotten that money if he retired.

Brandon Brooks and Malcolm Jenkins have restructured their deals in similar ways before formally retiring.

This move could also help the 49ers locate a replacement center if the 36-year-old calls it a career. Mack's eventual successor in Cleveland, J.C. Tretter remains unsigned after starting 16 games in each of his five seasons with the Browns.

Following seven years in Cleveland and five with the Atlanta Falcons, Mack earned his seventh Pro Bowl nod after playing every offensive snap for the 49ers last season. Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that he has "a pretty good idea" which direction Mack is leaning.

It seems unlikely Mack would willingly accept a significant pay cut if he was planning on playing in 2022.