The 49ers Are Trying To Wear A Special Uniform In The Super Bowl

While the clash between the 49ers and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl is great on paper – and, hopefully, on the field – it’s not an ideal uniform matchup. Both Kansas City and San Francisco wear classic NFL uniforms, but their colors are extremely similar. There will be a little too much red when these two teams meet in Miami.

The 49ers, thankfully, are trying to help with that.

San Francisco star cornerback Richard Sherman revealed following the NFC Championship Game win that the 49ers will try to wear special uniforms in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers will apparently appeal to the NFL to let them wear their all-white 1994 throwback uniforms. They wore them in a Week 17 win over the Seahawks.

Some news: The 49ers will make a push to wear their all-white ‘94 throwback uniforms in the Super Bowl at Miami. The problem, Richard Sherman tells me, is that the NFL currently won’t allow it. The 49ers got an exception to wear these unis Week 17 at Seattle; would like one again — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 20, 2020

The all-white throwback uniforms are pretty awesome.

Those all-white jerseys matching up against the Chiefs’ red jersey would provide us with a more than passable jersey clash.

Hopefully the NFL lets it happen.