The 49ers Are Trying To Wear A Special Uniform In The Super Bowl

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wears his uniform in Seattle.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks back to the huddle after a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks 26-21. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

While the clash between the 49ers and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl is great on paper – and, hopefully, on the field – it’s not an ideal uniform matchup. Both Kansas City and San Francisco wear classic NFL uniforms, but their colors are extremely similar. There will be a little too much red when these two teams meet in Miami.

The 49ers, thankfully, are trying to help with that.

San Francisco star cornerback Richard Sherman revealed following the NFC Championship Game win that the 49ers will try to wear special uniforms in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers will apparently appeal to the NFL to let them wear their all-white 1994 throwback uniforms. They wore them in a Week 17 win over the Seahawks.

The all-white throwback uniforms are pretty awesome.

DEEBO!!!

Those all-white jerseys matching up against the Chiefs’ red jersey would provide us with a more than passable jersey clash.

Hopefully the NFL lets it happen.


