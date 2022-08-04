49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug.

During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear.

Matthews, a former second-round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles, recently made the transition from wide receiver to tight end. He spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Niners' practice roster, but was a "strong contender" to make the 53-man roster this season.

The Niners now have Ross Dwelley, Tyler Kroft, Tanner Hudson and Troy Fumagalli as backup tight end options behind George Kittle. Charlie Woerner is currently on the PUP list with a core injury.

San Francisco also lost defensive tackle Maurice Hurst to a season-ending biceps tear last week.