49ers Veteran Player Officially Announces His Retirement

As expected, veteran center Weston Richburg has officially announced his retirement.

Months ago back in March, initial reports of the 49ers lineman’s retirement broke. Just last week, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed those reports.

All that was left was for Richburg to make it officially official.

In a statement released by the team on Wednesday, the seven-year NFL center announced his retirement from the game.

“I consider myself extremely blessed to have played in this league and am so grateful for the experiences over the last seven years,” Richburg said. “Injuries are an unfortunate part of this game and I’ve reached a point where my body won’t allow me to continue playing and competing at a high level. I was able to play some good football all over the country and was fortunate enough to finish my career with the greatest franchise in sports. From top to bottom, the 49ers organization is comprised of some of the best men, women and athletes I’ve ever been around. To be just a small part of an NFC Championship and Super Bowl run is something I will never forget.”

Richburg was selected by the Giants with a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. From there he played the next four seasons in New York, starting all but one game in his first three years with the team. In Week 4 of 2017, he suffered a severe concussion that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Despite playing just four games in his fourth season, Richburg signed a five-year, $47.5 million deal with San Francisco in 2018. In two seasons with the Niners, he logged 28 starts before suffering a season-ending patellar tendon tear in Week 14 of 2019.

In preparation for his retirement, the 49ers front office reworked Richburg’s contract to create $7 million in cap space back in March.

Richburg will be replaced on the line by six-time Pro-Bowl center Alex Mack, who signed with San Francisco shortly after the contract restructure.