49ers Veteran Player Officially Ruled Out For The Season

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers will be down another key piece in the trenches this season.

According Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The 49ers have officially placed DT Maurice Hurst on IR, ending his season. He tore his biceps in practice late last week."

Hurst's injury serves as yet another blow to the Niners' D-line, and another disappointing one for the former fifth-round pick. Last year, he played in just two games while battling lower body injuries throughout 2021.

In a tweet over the weekend, Hurst sent out a tweet to Niners Nation trying to stay positive amidst the adversity.

Saying, "I appreciate all of the love and support from everyone, I really can't begin to explain how much this hurts. I hope through my resiliency and this journey that i'm able to inspire those who follow me to keep pushing, work hard and never give up."

The 49ers are also dealing with injuries to defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Hassan Ridgeway.