49ers Waived Rookie Wide Receiver On Friday

The San Francisco 49ers have waived rookie wide receiver Taysir Mack.

The team announced the move with a tweet on Friday.

Mack was one of the 14 undrafted free agents brought on board by the Niners shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was faced with a tough battle to make San Francisco's 53-man roster, competing with fellow undrafted free agent Tay Martin and established veterans Marcus Johnson, KeeSean Johnson and Malik Turner.

Mack notched a solid four-year career with the Pittsburgh Panthers. This past season, he served as a reliable target for Kenny Pickett, reeling in 27 catches for 461 yards and three touchdowns.

The Niners have a solid wide receiver unit this coming season, headlined by Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings as well as primary backups Ray Ray McCloud and Malik Turner.

Mack will look to find his way onto a practice squad roster before the 2022 NFL season.