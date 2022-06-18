49ers Wide Receiver Uses 1 Word To Describe Trey Lance

The 49ers organization as a whole seems to be pretty excited to put second-year QB Trey Lance to work this coming season.

Third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has high hopes for the No. 3 overall pick from the 2021 class — calling him a "special" quarterback talent.

“I’ve seen a whole lot from him, especially since we’ve started this offseason program, how much he’s grown, just seeing him throw the football, leading the locker room, connecting with guys,” Aiyuk said per NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Yeah, we have a special quarterback.”

Lance spent the majority of his rookie season as the primary backup behind QB1 Jimmy Garoppolo. The 22-year-old signal caller stepped in for two starts and made six game appearances in 2021.

Lance and Aiyuk share a trainer and have been working out together this offseason.

Aiyuk, a former first-round pick, is coming off two solid seasons with the San Francisco organization — reeling in 116 catches for 1,574 yards and 10 touchdowns combined.

The 24-year-old wide receiver will look to notch some improved production with Lance under center this coming season.