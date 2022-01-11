5 Alabama Players Entered The Transfer Portal Today

It didn’t take long for several Alabama players to enter the transfer portal.

Just a day after the Crimson Tide lost to the Bulldogs in the National Championship, five players, including a key tight end, entered the portal.

Jahleel Billingsley is the biggest name on the list. The tight end finished with 256 yards and three touchdowns on 17 receptions this season and only had 12 yards on one reception on Monday night.

Drew Sanders is the second-biggest name on the list after he finished with 24 total tackles and one sack.

Tommy Brown, Paul Tyson, and King Mwikuta are the other three players in the portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3Sports.

A rundown of the Alabama players who have entered the transfer portal today thus far: — TE Jahleel Billingsley

— LB Drew Sanders

— QB Paul Tyson

— LB King Mwikuta

— OL Tommy Brownhttps://t.co/St4ensmRGU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 11, 2022

Tyson didn’t play much this season due to Bryce Young’s Heisman Trophy campaign and finished with 150 yards and no touchdowns.

Young is still going to be the quarterback for at least one more season before he is eligible to declare for the NFL Draft.

While these players weren’t true household names, they’ll still likely draw plenty of interest from other programs.