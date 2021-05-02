5 Best College Football Players Who Went Undrafted In 2021

The 2021 NFL Draft is officially in the books.

This year’s draft was an eventful one, especially at the top. The Jaguars selected former Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall. The New York Jets took former BYU star Zach Wilson second overall. North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Alabama’s Mac Jones also went inside the top 15.

There were several notable names that did not get picked, though. Like every year, there were some big-time college football players who went undrafted.

Here are five of the top college football players who went unselected in 2021.

Former Georgia, Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman

Newman was thought of by some as a potential top NFL Draft pick coming into the 2020 college football season. However, he went unselected in 2021 and is signing with the Eagles.

Former SMU quarterback Shane Buechele

Buechele, a once upon a time top college football recruit, did not get picked over the seven round NFL Draft. He is reportedly signing with the Chiefs.

Former Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson

Patterson, who rushed for more than 400 yards in a game last season, did not get picked in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is reportedly signing with the Washington Football Team.

Former Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson

Wilson, the No. 1 defensive tackle in the country coming out of high school, did not get picked in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is reportedly signing with the Cleveland Browns.

Former Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses

Moses, the No. 13 overall recruit in the country coming out of high school, was not selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is reportedly signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.