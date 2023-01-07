5 College Basketball Players Reportedly Hospitalized After Workout

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A college basketball program is under massive fire and scrutiny after a "rigorous workout" reportedly resulted in five players being sent to the hospital.

According to the Associated Press via ESPN, Concordia University Chicago - a Division III program in Illinois - has postponed all games and temporarily removed head coach Steve Kollar from his position as a result of the incident.

Per the report, athletic director Pete Gnan informed parents via a letter that the team went through a "particularly high-intensity, collegiate-level circuit training" last week. The training was apparently a retaliation from Kollar for players missing curfew during a recent team trip to California.

Gnan stated in the letter that the athletics program has "zero tolerance for harassment or retaliatory actions of any kind" and called on students, coaches and staff to report any such actions they observe.

Concordia University Chicago is a Lutheran LCMS private university with over 5,000 students and around 1,500 undergrads. They play in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference and were the conference's regular season champions in 2022 but missed the NCAA Tournament.

Under Steve Kollar, the Cougars are 28-38 with a 21-24 NACC record.

But this is the kind of scandal that could not only cost Kollar his job, but a ton of other people in the Concordia Chicago administration.

We'll be monitoring the situation for any additional details in the days to come.