5 College Football Programs With Best Attendance In 2021

So much of college football is the surrounding environment. The pageantry, the energy from the stands, the tradition. On Wednesday, Pick Six Previews revealed the five schools who packed the stadiums the most in 2021.

According to the college football preview publisher, the Big Ten showed up and showed out this year. With three of the top five spots taken up by Nebraska, Michigan and Penn State. While only one SEC school made the cut. And there’s a surprising Pac-12 appearance as well.

5 schools finished 2021 with 100%+ stadium capacity: • Nebraska

• Michigan

• Utah

• Penn State

• Georgia — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 12, 2022

Per Pick Six, these five college football programs finished the 2021 season with “100%+” stadium capacity. The publisher also shared the next five as well to round out the top 10.

Those five include: Iowa State, Auburn, Purdue, Baylor and Appalachian State.

Next five closest – 2021 stadium capacity: • Iowa State: 99%

• Auburn: 98%

• Purdue: 98%

• Baylor: 98%

• Appalachian State: 98% — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 12, 2022

Perhaps the most impressive part of these numbers is the Nebraska turn out. Huskers fans came in droves every week to watch a 3-9 team suffer heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss.