5 College Football Programs With Best Attendance In 2021

Nebraska Cornhuskers Head Coach Bo Pelini (center) leads his team onto the field before their game against the Udaho Vandals at Memorial Stadium.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 11: Nebraska Cornhuskers HEad Coach Bo Pelini (center) leads his team onto the field before their game against the Udaho Vandals at Memorial Stadium on September 4, 2010 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska Defeated Idaho 38-17. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

So much of college football is the surrounding environment. The pageantry, the energy from the stands, the tradition. On Wednesday, Pick Six Previews revealed the five schools who packed the stadiums the most in 2021.

According to the college football preview publisher, the Big Ten showed up and showed out this year. With three of the top five spots taken up by Nebraska, Michigan and Penn State. While only one SEC school made the cut. And there’s a surprising Pac-12 appearance as well.

Per Pick Six, these five college football programs finished the 2021 season with “100%+” stadium capacity. The publisher also shared the next five as well to round out the top 10.

Those five include: Iowa State, Auburn, Purdue, Baylor and Appalachian State.

Perhaps the most impressive part of these numbers is the Nebraska turn out. Huskers fans came in droves every week to watch a 3-9 team suffer heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.