5 College Football Teams Have Won A Game In 2023

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A general view of a flyover during the singing of the National Anthem before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

We already have five college football teams who are undefeated in 2023.

It all started when Georgia won as the clock struck midnight over the weekend. Ohio State missed a game-winning 50-yard field goal right as the new year turned, which gave Georgia the win.

The Bulldogs will now go and play the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 National Championship Game.

Mississippi State then took down Illinois on Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl before Tulane had a massive comeback against USC in the Alamo Bowl.

Tulane was down by 15 with only four minutes left and rallied to score 16 unanswered points to win, 46-45.

Penn State also took home a victory against Utah in the Rose Bowl on Monday while LSU dumped on Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, 63-7.

TCU will have a chance to join this list but it has to beat Georgia in the National Championship Game on Jan. 9 first.

Kickoff for that contest will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.