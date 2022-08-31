5 College Football Teams Put On 'Upset Watch' Week 1

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The first weekend of 2022 college football season is packed with exciting Week 1 matchups.

With many programs kicking off their first in-game action of the year, there's bound to be some upsets as teams knock off the early-season rust.

On Wednesday, Athlon Sports named five college football teams that are on "upset watch" this coming weekend.

Here are a few of the site's potential upsets:

No. 11 Oregon over No. 3 Georgia

"This [Georgia] team will be much better on Oct. 1 than it will be on Sept. 3. That opens the door for a very experienced, No. 11 Oregon team to come to Atlanta and shock the Bulldogs in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Remember the Ducks upset Ohio State in the Horseshoe early last season. Auburn transfer and new Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has three years of SEC football under his belt and won't be intimidated by the opponent or the atmosphere."

No. 5 Notre Dame over No. 2 Ohio State

"The pressure is all on Ohio State. Regardless of Notre Dame's ranking, a home loss to a 17-point underdog won't look good nationally and won't feel good internally. Pressure, hype, and hosting a mature, motivated-yet-loose team is a recipe for disaster."

Unranked ECU over No. 13 NC State

"The 13th-ranked Wolfpack travel to East Carolina to open their season. There are whispers around the 'Twittersphere' that NC State could be a tad overrated. Vegas might agree, as the spread is only 11.5 — a little low for a top-15 team playing an unranked Group of 5 opponent. East Carolina returns 14 starters from a team that won seven games last season. The Pirates also have the ability to shorten the game with a very good rushing attack."

Take a look at the rest of Athlon Sports' "upset watch" teams here.