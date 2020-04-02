5 Finalists Announced For College Basketball’s Wooden Award

Five finalists have been named for college basketball’s Wooden Award, given annually to the top player in the country.

The John R. Wooden Award announced its five finalists on Wednesday night. Dayton’s Obi Toppin and Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike highlight the list.

Joining Toppin and Azubuike on the finalist list are Iowa’s Luka Garza, Marquette’s Markus Howard and Seton Hall’s Myles Powell.

Azubuike, Howard and Powell are graduating seniors, while Garza is a junior and Toppin a sophomore. Toppin has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, where he’s expected to be a top 10 pick. Garza is likely to return to Iowa.

Toppin, the Associated Press’ national player of the year, is the favorite to win the Wooden, too.

"One of the greatest dunkers college basketball has ever seen." Let's all just take a minute to appreciate Obi Toppin's highlights. pic.twitter.com/kse3TctdWq — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 26, 2020

Toppin, a sophomore, averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Dayton Flyers, who had one of the best seasons in school history.

Dayton, led by Toppin, was a likely No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wooden Award will be announced on April 10.