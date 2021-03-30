The Spun

The 5 Best NFL Games Coming With The 17th Week

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, reports broke that the NFL was expected to extend the 2021 season with an extra game. On Tuesday afternoon, the league owners voted to make that controversial idea a reality.

Adding a 17th game to the year, the NFL regular season will now consist of 18 weeks. Wasting no time, the league has already released the extra-game schedule.

Of these 16 new matchups, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter finds five of them particularly intriguing.

  • New Orleans at Tennessee
  • Tampa Bay at Indianapolis
  • Green Bay at Kansas City
  • N.Y. Giants at Miami
  • Dallas at New England.

The NFL owners reportedly voted on an extra-game format months ago that would determine each team’s added opponent based on division standings from last year’s season, per ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano.

For the inaugural year of the new system, the league matched each division with another division from the opposite conference. The team that previously finished first in their division will play the previous first-place team from the other, and so on. As the process continues in future years, the divisional matchups will rotate.

Here’s the first pairing of divisions for the 2021 season:

  • AFC East teams will play NFC East teams
  • NFC North teams will play AFC West teams
  • NFC South teams would play AFC South teams
  • NFC West teams will play AFC North teams

While the majority of players seem pretty upset with the added burden of an extra game, plenty of NFL fans are looking forward to some bonus football.

Which matchup are you most excited about?


