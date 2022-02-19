5 NBA Teams Reportedly Interested In Goran Dragic

Veteran guard Goran Dragic is a hot name on this year’s NBA buyout market. And according to NBA insider Marc Stein, there are several teams gunning to land him after this year’s All-Star Break.

The Warriors, Bucks, Bulls, Nets and Clippers are all reportedly in the mix for Dragic.

The Warriors are among the teams in the crowded mix for buyout market darling Goran Dragic, league sources say. Milwaukee, Chicago, Brooklyn and the Clippers are also vying for the former All-Star guard. More coming soon: https://t.co/LGN9cVpMwn — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 18, 2022

Ahead of this year’s deadline, the Toronto Raptors sent Dragic to San Antonio in exchange for veteran power forward Thaddeus Young. The Spurs then bought out the point guard’s contract earlier this week, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Dallas Mavericks emerged as an early favorite to land Dragic, but the acquisition of Spencer Dinwiddie as a backup PG has since derailed that idea.

After playing in just five games for the Raptors this season, Dragic stepped away from the team indefinitely to tend to a “personal matter.” Through his limited time on the court with Toronto, the 25-year-old veteran struggled — logging just 8.0 points per game on 38.2 percent shooting from the field.

Who do you think should sign Goran Dragic?