5 NFL Teams Named Contenders For RB Le’Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell is expected to make a decision on his next NFL team soon.

The three-time Pro Bowl running back was released by the New York Jets earlier this week. Bell, one of the top running backs in the NFL during his time with the Steelers, signed with the Jets in free agency in 2019. However, head coach Adam Gase never seemed interested in utilizing Bell to the best of his abilities.

“After having conversations with Le’Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le’Veon,” the Jets said in a statement. “The Jets organization appreciates Le’Veon’s efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team. We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success.”

Multiple franchises have been linked to Bell, including the Kansas City Chiefs, who are seen by some as the favorite.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright also named the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins as potential suitors.

According to a report out of Kansas City, Bell could make his free agency decision at some point on Thursday.

The Chiefs are coming off a home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and Bell would provide a nice boost to their already stacked offense.