5 NFL Teams Named ‘Realistic’ Options For Jadeveon Clowney

With his one-year Tennessee Titans contract expiring this offseason, Jadeveon Clowney is now heading into free agency.

While he’s not quite the elite talent he once was, plenty of NFL franchises will likely take a shot at landing the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end. On Wednesday, Bleacher Report released a list of five “realistic” landing spots for Clowney in 2021.

The first team on the list was the Baltimore Ravens. Leading pass rushers Matt Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Pernell McPhee and Tyus Bowser (14 total sacks) all have expiring contracts this offseason. While he didn’t record a single sack through eight games with the Titans last season, Clowney has the potential to rack up quarterback pressures. In three straight Pro Bowl seasons (2016-18) Clowney amassed 24.5 total sacks. At just 28 years old, the 2014 No. 1 overall pick still has a chance for a comeback season — helping fill the sack void left on the Ravens’ defense.

Next, the Browns could rehash their offer from last season. Cleveland reportedly offered Clowney the most money during last season’s free agency period, but the DE declined. With 30-year-old right defensive end Olivier Vernon recovering from a torn Achilles and an expired contract, the up-and-coming Browns will likely have a void to fill on the edge. Clowney could be a solid complement to star DE Myles Garrett, who logged 48 tackles and 12 sacks in a 2020 Pro Bowl season.

The Indianapolis Colts also have some top pass rushers on expiring contracts. Justin Houston and Denico Autry both had solid seasons in 2020, combining for 15.5 sacks on the year. The Colts have the cap space to re-sign both of these veteran defenders — it’s just a matter if Clowney is a better option. With the strong numbers Houston (32 years old) and Autry (30 years old) put up this year, the only reason to sign the free agent DE would be for his younger age and star potential.

With a new coaching staff heading to Los Angeles in 2021, a lot is set to change with the Chargers franchise. One of those changes could be letting veteran Melvin Ingram III walk in free agency. With Ingram battling a knee injury throughout the 2020 season, it may be time for the Chargers to move on from their three-time Pro Bowler. Again, Clowney is younger and still has the potential to return to his peak form.

Finally, the Titans could just stick with their DE. Only playing eight games in 2020, Clowney’s numbers really weren’t that poor considering the injury issues he faced. Logging 19 tackles (four for loss) and six QB hits, the former Texan showed flashes of his past self in his first season with Tennessee. With a lack of depth on the edge, the Titans could certainly benefit from an improved Clowney in 2021.

Note on pending free agent former #Titans pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney: He should be fully cleared from surgery to repair his torn meniscus in April, source said. He’s close to be ready now, but it could delay his signing with a new team for a few weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2021

Where do you see Clowney playing in 2021?