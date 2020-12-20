5 Schools Are Getting Mentioned For Bronny James Jr.

The hype continues to grow for Bronny James Jr.

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is a sophomore in high school at Sierra Canyon in California.

The five-star recruit is one of the top prospects in his class. He’s already getting mentioned as a possible NBA player, with his dad hinting at the possibility of teaming up one day.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas said that Bronny James is already better than LeBron was in several areas at the same age.

“I said, ‘From what I can tell right now, he probably has a better shot than you did, dribbles better than you. You guys probably have the same passing ability. You were probably faster, taller. He probably jumped higher.’ And he said, ‘Yo, dead on,’” Arenas said.

While Bronny James is already getting NBA hype, it’s still possible that he’ll end up in college, at least for a season or two. Right now, five major schools are listed as possibilities on his 247Sports page. The five schools:

Kentucky

Duke

Kansas

North Carolina

UCLA

Kentucky and Duke have been mentioned since he was a young kid. Coach Cal and Coach K are believed to have standing scholarship offers out for the son of the NBA legend.

Where do you think Bronny James will end up?