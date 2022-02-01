5-Star Alabama RB Has Reportedly Entered The Transfer Portal

One of the top recruits in the country one year ago, wants out of Alabama. According to The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna, five-star running back Camarillos Wheaton has decided to enter the transfer portal.

“Alabama RB Camar Wheaton is in the transfer portal,” Fortuna tweeted. Noting, “Wheaton was a five-star signee in the 2021 recruiting class.”

Wheaton a two-sport athlete in football and track committed to Alabama out of Garland, Texas. Wheaton was ranked No. 3 in the nation as a RB coming out of high school and is widely projected as a future Day 2 draft pick in the mold of Bucs running back Ronald Jones II.

The Texas product didn’t see a snap this season as a true freshman with Alabama. Wheaton redshirted after suffering a meniscus injury in practice early in the year. Which is unfortunate considering Nick Saban’s glowing statements about him back in September.

“Camar Wheaton got injured in practice, and he was a really good young player that people don’t know about yet,” Saban said earlier in the year. “He was a real speedster and really a guy that could have probably been helpful to us this year…”

Wheaton should be one of the top players in the portal given his pedigree coming out of HS, injury and all.