5-Star Arch Manning Had 'Great Visit' Over The Weekend

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to make an impression on five-star QB Arch Manning.

2023's top football prospect reportedly took his first official visit to Athens over the weekend and got the chance to sit down with Kirby Smart and several other Georgia staffers.

“He had a great trip,” said Manning's high school coach Nelson Stewart.

“He had a great time with everything he did with his dad. He loves Athens, he loves the coaches, he likes the players, I think the whole experience. He’s gone back and they’re doing a great job recruiting him. He’s enjoyed every trip he’s had there. All positive. Every time he goes, all the layers.”

This was Arch Manning's fourth trip checking out the Bulldogs' program. With visits scheduled for LSU, Alabama and Texas coming up.

“He’s trying to enjoy his officials,” Stewart continued. “It’s a fun time for him. He’s in a good spot and he’s having fun.”

One of the most highly-coveted CFB recruits in some time now, Manning doesn't appear to have a favorite at this point. But, there's growing speculation that Texas has a real shot at landing him.