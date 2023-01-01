5-Star Cornerback Charles Lester III Reveals His Top Schools

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the top recruits in the 2024 class has revealed his final schools.

Charles Lester III, who's a five-star cornerback, narrowed his list down to five on Sunday afternoon. He put out a tweet that shows Florida State, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia as those top schools.

Lester is currently the seventh-best player in his home state (Florida) and the third-best cornerback recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 22 overall recruit, regardless of position.

There are no crystal ball predictions for Lester at this time, but that could change as we move further into this year.

One thing's for sure: Whoever gets him is getting one heck of a player.