5-Star Cornerback Tony Mitchell Reveals Top 4 Schools

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: An 'SEC' logo is seen on an end zone pylon before the Missouri Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers during the SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome on December 7, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Five-star cornerback recruit Tony Mitchell has narrowed his college options down to four schools.

With a tweet on Thursday, the No. 2 CB in the 2023 class revealed Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M and Georgia as his final options.

According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Mitchell is the No. 15 overall recruit in the nation. The only cornerback ranked ahead of him is Florida commit Cormani McClain.

Mitchell is a standout player for Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. Two of his top-four options are in his home state, and he's all but a lock to end up in the SEC.

Three of Mitchell's top options — Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia — currently hold the top three spots in the 2022 recruiting rankings. A commitment from Mitchell would go a long way in continuing that success into 2023.