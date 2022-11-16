5-Star Desmond Ricks Has Changed His Commitment Plans

Five-star cornerback recruit Desmond Ricks has made a slight change to his commitment plans.

The No. 2-ranked cornerback in the 2023 class will now announce his commitment decision on December 22, the second day of the Early Signing Period. The announcement will come at 5:30 pm in Norfolk, Virginia, per 247 Sports.

Alabama, Florida and LSU are Ricks' three finalists. The IMG Academy star attended games in Baton Rogue and Gainesville this past month, and is scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl next weekend.

He's then scheduled to take three more official visits: Florida on December 2, Alabama on December 9 and LSU on December 16.

Ricks, the No. 15 overall player in the 2023 class, will play in this year's Under Armour All-American Game.