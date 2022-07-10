5-Star EDGE Chandavian Bradley Announces SEC Commitment
Another five-star recruit is headed to the SEC.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been in the mix for a number of high-profile prospects in the class of 2023, but they finally got their man this weekend.
On Sunday, Chandavian Bradley, the No. 5 edge rusher in the country, announced his commitment to the Vols, tweeting, "150% Locked In!!"
At 6-foot-5, 220-pounds, Bradley sports a sky-high ceiling as an outside pass rusher.
Bradley only visited Tennessee's campus once, but it was enough to earn a commitment from Missouri's top prospect.
247Sports describes Chandavian Bradley as a:
Long, athletic defender that has high upside but is still early in his development. Has twitch, gets off the ball quickly and closes to his target in a hurry. He is fluid and able to bend and dip and make offensive linemen miss their punch on him. Needs additional strength and technique, but has a high ceiling based on his athletic gifts and has the frame to fill in.
Volunteers fans are hoping his commitment can go a long way in helping lift Tennessee back to SEC contention somewhere down the line.