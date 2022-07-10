5-Star EDGE Chandavian Bradley Announces SEC Commitment

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Another five-star recruit is headed to the SEC.

The Tennessee Volunteers have been in the mix for a number of high-profile prospects in the class of 2023, but they finally got their man this weekend.

On Sunday, Chandavian Bradley, the No. 5 edge rusher in the country, announced his commitment to the Vols, tweeting, "150% Locked In!!"

At 6-foot-5, 220-pounds, Bradley sports a sky-high ceiling as an outside pass rusher.

Bradley only visited Tennessee's campus once, but it was enough to earn a commitment from Missouri's top prospect.

247Sports describes Chandavian Bradley as a:

Long, athletic defender that has high upside but is still early in his development. Has twitch, gets off the ball quickly and closes to his target in a hurry. He is fluid and able to bend and dip and make offensive linemen miss their punch on him. Needs additional strength and technique, but has a high ceiling based on his athletic gifts and has the frame to fill in.

Volunteers fans are hoping his commitment can go a long way in helping lift Tennessee back to SEC contention somewhere down the line.