5-Star Forward Ace Bailey Announces Historic Commitment
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights went big game hunting on this year's recruiting trail and came back with a five-star recruit.
After scoring a huge on-court win in an OT thriller over Ohio State on Sunday, Rutgers reportedly did the same off the court by securing a commitment from five-star forward Ace Bailey, a top-10 player in the class of 2024.
With Bailey's commitment, he becomes the highest-rated player to ever say yes to the Scarlet Knights.
The 6-foot-10, 185-pound Georgia native reportedly visited Rutgers' campus three times in the past year, and was in attendance for the Knights win over the Buckeyes; after which he told the staff he's on-board. This marks the second piece to a pivotal recruiting class for Rutgers, who also landed a commitment from four-star point guard Dellquan Warren out of Pennsylvania.
The Scarlet Knights may not be done either, as they're rumored to be making a big push for in-state prep star and fellow top-10 player Dylan Harper as well.