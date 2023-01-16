5-Star Forward Ace Bailey Announces Historic Commitment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights went big game hunting on this year's recruiting trail and came back with a five-star recruit.

After scoring a huge on-court win in an OT thriller over Ohio State on Sunday, Rutgers reportedly did the same off the court by securing a commitment from five-star forward Ace Bailey, a top-10 player in the class of 2024.

With Bailey's commitment, he becomes the highest-rated player to ever say yes to the Scarlet Knights.

The 6-foot-10, 185-pound Georgia native reportedly visited Rutgers' campus three times in the past year, and was in attendance for the Knights win over the Buckeyes; after which he told the staff he's on-board. This marks the second piece to a pivotal recruiting class for Rutgers, who also landed a commitment from four-star point guard Dellquan Warren out of Pennsylvania.

The Scarlet Knights may not be done either, as they're rumored to be making a big push for in-state prep star and fellow top-10 player Dylan Harper as well.