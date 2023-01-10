5-Star Nephew Of Former College Football Star Is Transferring

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 26: General view Husky Stadium is pictured during a game between the Washington Huskies and the California Golden Bears on September 26, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. California won the game 30-24. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Washington quarterback Sam Huard is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times.

Huard is the nephew of former Washington quarterback star Brock Huard, and the son of Washington football director of community relations Damon Huard.

The young signal caller was a five-star recruit in the 2021 class.

Huard joined the Washington football program as the No. 3 ranked quarterback in the 2021 class. Playing behind Dylan Morris in Year 1 and Michael Penix Jr. this past season, he logged just 265 yards and one touchdown through five game appearances.

In December, Penix announced that he would return for another season in 2023. This return left very little opportunity for Huard to overtake the Huskies' new QB star.

As a former five-star recruit, Huard will no doubt garner serious interest from several programs looking to find their next starting quarterback.