5-Star Offensive Tackle Kadyn Proctor Flips His Commitment

Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has flipped his commitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 5 overall recruit in the 2023 class (per 247sports) announced his decision on Tuesday.

"Home away from home. Roll Tide," he wrote on Twitter.

Proctor had been verbally committed Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes program since June. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Des Moines native is one of the highest-ranked recruits in Iowa football history.

Proctor originally planned to announce his decision on Wednesday, but that commitment ultimately came one day early.

With this decision, the Hawkeyes lose their top recruit in the 2023 class. Alabama now adds its fourth five-star recruit in this year's top-ranked class.