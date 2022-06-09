5-Star Point Guard Dior Johnson Decommits From Oregon: Fans React

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 28: The Oregon Ducks mascot looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at the KFC YUM! Center on March 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Oregon's men's basketball program received some unfortunate news on Thursday afternoon.

Five-star point guard Dior Johnson announced his decision to de-commit from the school and open his recruitment back up, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Johnson is one of the best recruits in the country. He's listed as the No. 7 point guard recruit and the No. 37 recruit overall, regardless of position per 247Sports Composite.

He's committed to two different schools throughout his recruiting process. Johnson originally committed to Syracuse in late-2020 before committing to Oregon last June.

College basketball fans aren't surprised by this news.

This is definitely a massive blow to Oregon's recruiting class, but this team is still in a good spot heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Ducks have Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jermaine Couisnard coming in via the transfer portal, plus Will Richardson is also coming back after he pulled himself from the NBA Draft process.

We'll have to see which program Johnson commits to next.