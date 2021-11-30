5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces New Commitment

5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC.

He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach.

Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter.

Nelson is part of the 2023 recruiting class and is ranked as the second-best quarterback in the nation and the top-ranked player in his home state, per 247Sports.

He’s also considered the second-best recruit in the country, regardless of position.

As soon as he announced his intention to open up his recruitment, all the crystal balls on his 247Sports page changed to USC.

Fellow 5-star recruit Makai Lemon may decide to join both Riley and Nelson in Southern California, based on his 247Sports page as well. He announced he was opening his recruitment back up on Tuesday evening and all of the crystal balls now have him going to USC.

Before Nelson originally committed to Oklahoma, he had interest from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, etc.

The next head coach for the Sooner is going to have a lot of talent to replace.