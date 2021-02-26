Ty Simpson is one of the most highly sought after recruits in the 2022 college football recruiting class.

After receiving interest and offers from nearly every top program, Simpsons decision ultimately came down to the two most dominant schools in the nation: Alabama and Clemson. As a Tennessee native, the Volunteers were also included in the quarterback’s top-tier list.

On Friday, Simpson made his final decision. With a live streamed event from his high school, the highly-touted recruit revealed he will join the Crimson Tide in 2022.

Five-star QB @ty_simpson06 just announced that he has committed to Alabama, picking the Crimson Tide over Clemson and the #Vols: https://t.co/l5LlZV2xsp — Ryan Callahan (@RyanCallahan247) February 26, 2021

Simpson is a 5-star, No. 3 pro style quarterback in the country, per 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-2, 185 lbs out of Westview High School in Martin, TN is the son of UT Martin head coach, Jason Simpson.

As arguably the best dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class, Simpson has the ability to make a splash as a starting Power 5 QB — even at the nation’s most coveted program.

Simpson says he ultimately based his decision on his dream of one day playing in the NFL.

“It was an awesome feeling knowing I’m going to get to play for the great Nick Saban,” Simpson said, via 247Sports. “What stuck out to me with them was one their culture and two their player development. They get their players ready for the NFL and the NFL is a dream of mine and I’m going to a place where they have NFL coaches in there every day that can make me the best player I can be.

“They’re going to get the best out of everybody who’s there. They’re going to play the best players and that’s going to help you throughout your career, being in their with Bill O’Brien and Coach (Doug) Marrone and Coach Saban and his ties to Coach Bill Belichick, being able to learn from the greats like that would be awesome.”

Of course, when you come to a school like Alabama, there’s going to be competition at every position. Heading into the 2021 season, rising sophomore Bryce Young is expected to take over the starting role vacated by Mac Jones. Redshirt freshman Paul Tyson and incoming 4-star, dual-threat QB Jalen Milroe will also established on the depth chart when Simpson arrives in 2022.

Simpson is the fourth recruit (first 5-star) to commit to Alabama’s 2022 class. While they currently rank as the No. 15 2022 class in the nation, expect that listing to shoot up as next season progresses.