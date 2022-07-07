5-Star Quarterback Dante Moore Sets His Commitment Date

With Arch Manning's recent commitment to the Texas Longhorns, the top-three quarterback recruits in the 2023 class have each announced their commitment decisions.

Now, the focus has been turned to No. 4 QB prospect Dante Moore.

On Wednesday night, the top uncommitted quarterback recruit set a date for his commitment decision.

Moore, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Michigan, will pick between Michigan, Oregon, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and more on July 8 at noon ET. The event will be televised on SportsCenter.

While Moore is a homegrown Michigan product, 247Sports' lead recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong has the young QB with a heavy lean towards the Oregon Ducks. The Detroit native and rising-senior at Martin Luther King High School visited the program in Eugene on three occasions this year.

Where do you think the five-star prospect will land?