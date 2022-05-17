5-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Names Top 7 Schools

BATON ROUGE, LA - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of play between the Auburn Tigers and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

High school quarterback Jaden Rashada has narrowed down his field of finalists to seven colleges.

On Tuesday, the five-star recruit from Pittsburg, California, revealed the following schools still in contention for his services next year: LSU, Oregon, Florida, Ole Miss, Miami, California, and Texas A&M.

Rashada will announce his commitment on June 18. He explained the significance of that date to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

"I’ll be committing on my dad’s birthday," Rashada said. "I’m going to be doing the most research possible and picking wherever is best for me and my future."

According to 247Sports, Rashada is the fifth-ranked quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class led by Arch Manning. The 6'4", 185-pound passer threw 27 touchdowns at Pittsburg High School last season.

Still considering four SEC schools, Rashada could also stay in his home state of California or join one of the Golden Bears' Pac-12 rivals in Oregon. Miami is the lone ACC squad in the mix.